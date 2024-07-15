Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Transportation & Logistics

RNC visitors arriving in Milwaukee boost airport traffic

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Travelers arrive at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport from Washington D.C.
Learn more about:
2024 RNCMilwaukee Mitchell International AirportHarold Mester
Last updated

“Hello, Milwaukee,” said a man entering Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Sunday wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap. “Republicans suck,” a woman walking past the man said. Thousands of people from across the nation arrived in Milwaukee this weekend for the 2024 Republican National Convention, with the airport prepped with more flights, more security

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.