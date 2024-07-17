Wisconsin delegates tout Milwaukee’s moment in the spotlight

The 2024 Republican National Convention marks former Gov. Tommy Thompson‘s 12th RNC in his nearly five decades in politics, but this one holds extra special meaning as it takes place — for the very first time — in his home state. “Look at this smile,” an upbeat and energized Thompson said in an interview with BizTimes

The 2024 Republican National Convention marks former Gov. Tommy Thompson's 12th RNC in his nearly five decades in politics, but this one holds extra special meaning as it takes place -- for the very first time -- in his home state. "Look at this smile," an upbeat and energized Thompson said in an interview with BizTimes Tuesday afternoon. "I am so excited, I am so passionate about the fact that, what? That people all over the world get the chance to look at this beautiful city of Milwaukee -- a great city on a Great Lake -- see all the building going on and see what charming people we are in Wisconsin, how nice we are. That's what I love." [caption id="attachment_593582" align="alignleft" width="393"]Two of Wisconsin's former governors and RNC delegates: Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson.[/caption] Thompson is one of 41 GOP delegates representing Wisconsin voters at the RNC in Milwaukee this week, along with other big names like former Gov. Scott Walker; Tim Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., who ran for governor unsuccessfully in 2022; and Waukesha County executive Paul Farrow. Wisconsin's delegation is among 4,691 delegates and alternates from 50 states and six territories who formally voted Monday to officially nominate former President Donald Trump for president once again. Speaking to BizTimes at Wisconsin Media Row in the Panther Arena, Thompson said he's heard positive feedback about Milwaukee from out-of-town delegates and convention-goers. He spoke to one who said they initially didn't want to come here for the convention but they now "love this city" and have been impressed with the new development happening downtown and the convention setup in Fiserv Forum. [caption id="attachment_593662" align="alignleft" width="420"]Hilario Deleon, chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County.[/caption] Another Wisconsin delegate, Hilario Deleon, said he's enjoyed stepping into the role of wayfinder this week, as convention visitors and volunteers notice his delegate badge and flag him down for directions or recommendations. "I'll tell you people are loving Milwaukee," said Deleon, who is the chairman of the Milwaukee County Republican Party, in an interview with BizTimes Tuesday. "Everyone's having a great time, they can't believe how beautiful Milwaukee is, from the architecture to the lakefront. ... This is putting Milwaukee back on the map. People always kind of knew Milwaukee but they didn't really know Milwaukee." He said the welcome party at the Summerfest grounds fulfilled its purpose of welcoming visitors to the city: "People were taking pictures, videos; they were sitting by the lake, it was like any other festival, it was just so natural." Deleon noted his pride in the bipartisan effort to bring the RNC to Milwaukee and said he agrees with Mayor Cavalier Johnson's push to attract other large-scale events that will boost the city's economy and brand recognition. Asked how the city can leverage the impact of the RNC going forward, Deleon said he hopes Visit Milwaukee is "taking lots of photos and videos" of convention activity this week to use as ready-made ads for the city. He also mentioned the importance of continued partnerships to bring other events here. [caption id="attachment_593661" align="alignleft" width="420"]Brandon Maly, chairman of the Dane County Republican Party.[/caption] Brandon Maly, a Wisconsin delegate and chairman of the Dane County Republican Party, said having the RNC in Milwaukee proves that Wisconsin is no longer "fly-over country." "This was really important, this was an important decision that was made years ago that this is going to be a tipping-point state and we need all of this energy and enthusiasm flooding Wisconsin, I just hope we can keep the momentum going after convention," said Maly. He's also heard "all positive things" about Milwaukee from his fellow delegates but, in his eyes, it's the "spirit of unity" that has spread throughout the party following the assassination attempt on Trump that is setting the tone for this convention. "Milwaukee has been great but if we want to talk about the energy and enthusiasm, the convention could have been held on a dumpster island and we would all be having a grand time right now," said Maly. "So many of us are ready to run through a wall or crawl over hot coals to get President Trump re-elected."