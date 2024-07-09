After hours RNC warehouse party to be held in Brewer’s Hill

A vacant Brewer's Hill warehouse is slated to be used for a five-night, after-hours party related to the. Tennessee-based(DWP), an event management company, filed a permit with the City of Milwaukee this week for the property at 1929 N. Buffum St., which is a vacant industrial building built in 1913. DWP's portfolio includes several events for Catholic and corporate groups, plus an event called the "RNC Warehouse Party," an event the company has put on since 2000. The company's website describes the event as an invitation only event for "top government and political leaders." The permit says DWP will utilize about 20,000 square feet on the building's first floor, as well as a portion of the second floor, for a temporary period. Exact dates were not listed on the permit and DWP did not immediately respond to request for comment. "DWP does extensive work with regards to site preparation, as most buildings used to host the parties have minimal existing infrastructure," the company's website says regarding this event. "At this event, safety, workability, and crowd control are our primary concerns. Due to the need for street closures, additional water and power needs, additional egress, and heightened security, we interact closely with local, state, and federal authorities." DWP also provided event production services for George W. Bush's inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial in 2000, the company's website says. The Buffum Street building is owned by Minnesota-basedand Milwaukee-based. The teamand said at the time they would plan to redevelop it.