See where RNC-related events will be held throughout the Milwaukee area

Ahead of next week’s 2024 Republican National Convention, the Republican National Committee and its local Host Committee have released a “master calendar” of events taking place the week of the RNC.

Some notable Milwaukee venues, such as The Pfister Hotel, Harley-Davidson Museum and Bradley Symphony Center, are slated to host some notable groups, such as conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and the European Union.

Elsewhere, setup and construction is in full swing for media outlets taking over other local venues, as well as at Fiserv Forum, the convention’s main venue.

The updated RNC calendar says it does not include private events. Nearly all of the events are taking place in downtown Milwaukee or an adjacent neighborhood.

Here’s a list of the RNC the events planned as of Monday:

Sunday, July 14

Marquette Law School Poll will host “Battleground Wisconsin: Politics, Polls, and Perspectives” at Marquette University ‘s Eckstein Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

‘s Eckstein Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Utah Republican Party will hold a Utah Welcome Reception at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The RNC will host a welcome party at Henry Maier Festival Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 15

The New Hampshire GOP will host a New Hampshire delegation welcome and organization meeting at the Timber Lodge Resort ‘s Maple Ballroom in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

‘s Maple Ballroom in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Heritage Foundation will host “Heritage Policy Fest: Fighting for America’s Future” at the Bradley Symphony Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Louisiana Republican Delegation will host a daily breakfast at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South hotel from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

hotel from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Secure America Now will hold a premiere for the documentary “Theocracy of Terror: Murder, Oppression & The Rise of Iran’s Political Regime” at Venue 3 in 3rd Street Market Hall from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Utah Republican Party will hold a delegation lunch at Mader’s restaurant from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

restaurant from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The RNC will be holding its official convention watch party at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub daily.

daily. “Reagan Movie” will be hosting a movie screening of “Reagan” at The Pfister Hotel from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Republican National Lawyers Association will be holding a reception at Husch Blackwell ‘s office from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

‘s office from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The National Defense Political Action Committee will be holding a mixer and fundraiser at AJ Bombers Bar & Restaurant from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. APIAVote will be holding an event at Pilot Project Brewing from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. American Global Strategies will hold a reception at Third Coast Provisions from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The National Italian American Foundation will hold a “Recepetion honoring the Italian American Commitment to Public Service at the Calderone Club from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All In Together will hold an event called “Power, Potential & Partnership – Presented by Microsoft” at Northern Lights Event Venue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The GOP Jamboree will hold “Jamboree at the RNC” at Red, White, and Blue Bar from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Louisiana Republican Delegation will hold a daily reception at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South hotel from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16

The New Hampshire GOP and Arkansas GOP will hold a multi-state breakfast and speaking program at the Grand Geneva Forum in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Forum in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The American Jewish Committee will hold a panel discussion on the war between Israel and Hamas at an undisclosed location from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The U.S. Concealed Carry Association will hold an event called “Defend and Protect” at The Pfister Hotel from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Utah Republican Party will hold an event at the Harley-Davidson Museum from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The International Republican Institute and U.S. Global Leadership Coalition will hold an event called “A Republican Approach to a Dangerous World” at the Northwestern Mutual headquarters Grand Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The National Federation of Republican Women will hold a lunch at The Pfister Hotel ‘s Grand Ballroom from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

‘s Grand Ballroom from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Black Republican Mayors Association and Georgia Republican Party will hold an event honoring Black delegates at the Iron Horse Hotel from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The European Union will hold an event called “Transatlantic Approaches to China” at the Northwestern Mutual headquarters Grand Hall from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Hall from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Moms for Liberty will hold a town hall event at the Bradley Symphony Center from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The American Jewish Committee will hold a reception at an undisclosed location from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Conservative Climate Foundation, Clearpath, American Conservation Coalition and CRES Forum will hold a reception at the Mitchell Park Domes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Texas Public Policy Foundation and American Cornerstone Institute will hold a social event at the Grain Exchange from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers will hold a party at St. James 1868 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Conservative Climate Foundation and American Conservative Coalition will hold an event at Discovery World from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Virginia delegation will hold an event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center starting at 10 p.m.

starting at 10 p.m. AT&T will hold an event called “A Salute to Anne Hathaway” at Pilot Project Brewing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday, July 17

The New Hampshire GOP will hold a multi-state breakfast and speaking program at the Grand Geneva Forum in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Forum in Lake Geneva from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The GOP Farm Committee, Farmers & Ranchers for Trump and Honorary Congressional Chair Glenn Thompson will hold the “Great American Farm Fair” at Malchine Farms form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The AAPC and The DonorBureau will hold a luncheon at The Edison from 11 a.m. to 2p.m.

from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. The Utah Republican Party will hold a luncheon at Hubbard Park Lodge in Shorewood from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

in Shorewood from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Washington State Delegation will hold a lunch and tour of Lakefront Brewery from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Northeast Region” will host a concert at the Harley-Davidson Museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Awen will hold “The Blockchain Sessions” at Bavette La Boucherie from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Institute of Politics will hold “Youth Votefest” at Blue Ribbon Hall , located at the Historic Pabst Brewery, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

, located at the Historic Pabst Brewery, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Polaris National Security will hold an event at Red Rock Saloon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Citizens United Productions will hold the “world premiere of Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America” at the Miller High Life Theatre at 2 p.m.

at 2 p.m. The European Union will hold “Europe Night” at the Harley-Davidson Museum from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Serbs for Trump will hold an event at Red, White, and Blue Bar from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Black Conservatives Federation will host a party at Oak Barrel Public House from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday, July 18