Milwaukee mayor says ‘things are going pretty well’ after first day of RNC

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Tuesday that the city garnered positive attention and maintained safety during the first day of the Republican National Convention.

At his Tuesday morning press conference, Johnson discussed the few arrests made throughout the first day of the RNC on Monday, the visitor experience and downtown traffic congestion. He said the demonstrators outside the RNC were peaceful.

“By my most important measures, things are going pretty well,” Johnson said. “And I say that because we’ve been able to maintain safety.”

- Advertisement -

Johnson said this public safety success is thanks to all the partners involved.

“Milwaukee is receiving very positive attention,” Johnson said. “Not just across the U.S., but literally around the world, and that’s really exciting to me.”

Johnson said he spoke with visitors who were happy to explore parts of Milwaukee and walk along Lake Michigan.

- Advertisement -

People driving downtown experienced slow traffic on Monday, “particularly if you are trying to drive into the vehicle-restricted area,” Johnson said.

“As people become more accustomed to restrictions, I suspect that traffic snarls are going to ease,” Johnson said.

Three people were arrested on Monday, Johnson said. One individual was climbing a fence into a restricted area.

- Advertisement -

“By the way, this was his second arrest related to the RNC in two days for incidents around the convention,” Johnson said.

Officers made another arrest in the evening after “an individual was blocking traffic and did not move when officers repeatedly asked her to do so,” Johnson said.

He said a third individual was arrested for disorderly conduct at the end of the demonstration that began at Red Arrow Park.

The demonstrations outside the RNC on Monday were peaceful, Johnson said, and “proceeded without any major problems.” He said that “no one was hurt and there was no significant property damage reported as a result of these demonstrations.”

“At the designation demonstration areas and parade route, overall, it was a calm day, it was a peaceful day,” Johnson said.