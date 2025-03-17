30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future

Progress doesn’t happen without people. Ideas can be discussed, visions made, goals set – but none of it is realized without people. Thinking about what the next 30 years has in store for the region, it’s crucial to first look at the individuals who are – and will be – driving us forward.

For the cover feature of our milestone 30th Anniversary issue, the BizTimes editorial team chose 30 people – representing a range of industries, backgrounds and interests – to highlight as among those shaping the future of Milwaukee and the broader southeastern Wisconsin region.

We asked them to parse out their forward-looking visions in a brief written interview. We asked each to address:

What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?

What do you hope to accomplish in your career over the next 30 years?

What’s your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?

To ultimately pull off our vision for this feature and special edition, we needed a striking cover – and that’s certainly what we got from the six dynamic leaders pictured on the front page of our March 17 issue. A big thanks to the Milwaukee County Historical Society for letting us use their iconic venue – a former bank branch – as the backdrop, a symbolic depiction of past meeting future.

The 30 interviews will be posted to biztimes.com over the course of the week and linked here as they are posted.

Paid BizTimes subscribers can see the print version of all the interviews in our digital edition here.

Full interviews by day posted:

Monday:

Stacia Thompson , president and CEO of Sherman Phoenix

, president and CEO of Jamie Andrzejewski , founder and owner of Nourish Natural Products

, founder and owner of Megan Tzanoukakis , president and CEO of Sussex IM

, president and CEO of Quentin Prince , executive director, Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance

, executive director, Ryan Castelaz , founder and CEO of Discourse Coffee and Agency Cocktail

, founder and CEO of and Chris Corkery, CEO of Hundred Acre

Photos by Valerie Hill. Shot at the Milwaukee County Historical Society