30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Michael Gosman, Acts Housing

President and CEO Acts Housing | Milwaukee Age: 45 Michael Gosman started as a volunteer for Acts Housing before joining its staff in 2013. Since taking the helm in 2015, the former finance attorney has led the nonprofit to a 200% increase in the number of renters it can annually help become sustainable homeowners, including a 500% increase in Black homeownership. Gosman also spearheaded the launch of subsidiaries Acts Lending, which lends funds to families for the purchase and repair of distressed properties, and Acts Homes, a $10 million revolving fund to convert investor properties into homeownership opportunities.“In Milwaukee and our country in general, there seems to be little room for people of different beliefs, backgrounds and perspectives to come together to truly get things done. This impedes progress, even on the things we can all agree on (like affordable homeownership being a great benefit to families, neighborhoods and entire communities). I hope that in 30 years, we’ve moved beyond this stalemate mentality and discovered how much good we can do when we actually work together. Frederick Douglass said, ‘I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong.’ Let’s look to the wisdom of the past to create a better future for our community.”“I’m proud that today, Milwaukee is recognized as having one of the country's most sustainable paths to affordable, long-term homeownership for people with low-to-moderate income. In 30 years, I hope that the resources of Acts Housing aren’t needed here anymore because multiple generations of homeowners are thriving (already nearly 3.5% of all homes in our city are owned by Acts alumni). I believe in this time, we will have been able to share our model more broadly, bringing improved homebuyer education, real estate development and mortgage products to communities across the country that haven’t made the same strides. It brings me great joy to know that our work is inspiring other communities, and it would be fulfilling to see our approach implemented and positively impacting other cities.”“Southeastern Wisconsin can offer a high standard of living, with a Great Lake, modest traffic, and wonderful sports and cultural offerings. Perhaps even more important to a young professional, our city’s business and civic leaders are remarkably accessible, especially to ambitious young people. Milwaukee’s cost of living is quite low and homeownership can be remarkably affordable, even for someone just getting started in their career. Most importantly, there are few things on Earth better than frozen custard – though I may be a bit biased since I was introduced to my wife by mutual friends at Kopps.”