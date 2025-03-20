30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Carlos Mejia, Rockwell Automation

Project component engineer Rockwell Automation | Milwaukee Age: 46 Carlos Mejia joined Rockwell Automation as a component engineer in 2010 and advanced to his current position of project component engineer in 2022. Beyond his day-to-day role, Mejia, a U.S. Army veteran, has made an impact as a member of the company’s Latinx Professional Network employee resource group, helping to recruit and retain Latino talent by strengthening Rockwell’s presence in the community. Outside of work, Mejia has volunteered his time mentoring students at Milwaukee Public Schools, the United Community Center and La Causa Charter School.“I would like for racial and social segregation to disappear, and for all of us to embrace the demographical change and work together for making this country a global role model of cultural diversity and how it brings forth resiliency. “I would also like to see our children's education include financial literacy, skill trades and post-high school academic pursuit. This education improvement is mainly for inner-city kids.”“Hopefully over the next 30 years I will be retired somewhere in the most rural areas of Puerto Rico. I have accomplished quite a bit in my career as an electrical engineer and have been given the opportunity to lead a team of engineers and help develop their people and technical skills. I hope to be accomplished in shaping others' futures and leave a legacy in my workplace and my family. I hope to reach the peak of my technical and/or people leading skills and continue to contribute to society.”“Focus on you and your future! Take advantage now! Pursue a career, skill trade and learn how to be financially independent. Hold on to your mentors. Do not follow negative influence. The time you invest in your youth to pursue an education will reward you in your adulthood, trust me.”