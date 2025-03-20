30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Joe Poeschl, MKE Tech Hub Coalition

Director of engagement MKE Tech Hub Coalition | Milwaukee Age: 39 Joe Poeschl has been a mainstay of Milwaukee’s startup ecosystem for the past decade. In 2014, he co-founded The Commons, a former networking and talent development initiative by the Greater Milwaukee Committee that facilitated hundreds of learning and growth experiences for thousands of local students, professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators, and gave rise to programs like FOR-M, Forward 48 and Fuse. He joined the MKE Tech Hub Coalition in 2024 as director of engagement.“I firmly believe our region is positioned for breakout economic growth and prosperity, enabled by technology and our people. Milwaukee has always been a city of hard work, stable industry and practical innovation. Mix in today’s increasing speed of technological change and we can now build better and faster. But we still need bold investment in our people. Specifically, I want to see Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem become the nationally recognized leader in human connectivity and continuous learning. Collaborating across industry and academia, we must foster accessible and active tech talent networks with robust mentorship pipelines and a free flow of workers across industries. We must develop nimble tech skill training to accelerate growth while reacting to industry needs. We must empower our people with an adaptable and curious mindset. The future belongs to the regions that collaborate and make it easy for humans to connect and learn.”“To me, the real measure of success isn’t just what we build – it’s who we empower. It's about creating a more ‘leaderful’ community. Over the next three decades, I aim to cultivate a generation of leaders who understand that Milwaukee is the place to build careers, companies, and communities. I'm here to welcome the passionate and motivated people, provide support, clear the path a bit, or maybe just lend some confidence. We all know they'll take it from there. In 30 years, if people say, ‘I'm in Milwaukee because someone took a chance on me, connected me to the right people, and made me believe in what’s possible here,’ then I’ll know I’ve made an impact.”“Most big cities already have their story written, but Milwaukee’s story is still unfolding and you have the chance to shape it. As I often tell people, ‘Milwaukee isn’t done yet.’ If you want to be part of something real, where your ideas aren’t just another voice in the crowd but actually heard, this is the place to be. In Milwaukee, you’ll find a community that wants you to succeed. Whether you dream of launching a startup, solving industry problems or changing the world through social impact, this city has room for you to build your future. It has incredible people ready to mentor, a tech and business ecosystem that’s growing fast and a cost of living that lets you invest in your dreams instead of just paying the bills. The next 30 years belong to the builders, the doers and the innovators. You can create a legacy here.”