30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Richie Burke, Story Mark Studios

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Richie Burke
Founder
Story Mark Studios | Milwaukee
Age: 36
Local entrepreneur Richie Burke has led his digital marketing agency through several iterations of growth since its inception in 2011 as daily deal site-startup GoGeddit. Rebranding in 2023 to Story Mark Studios, the company helps brands tell their stories through videos, podcasts, web design and digital ad campaigns. Burke is host of the podcast “Milwaukee Uncut” (formerly “The GoGedders”), featuring some of the biggest names in local sports, culture and business.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“More opportunities for underprivileged youth in the city. I believe the root cause of a lot of our issues stem from a lack of resources and leadership to youth in need. If you fix that you can solve a lot of problems long term.
“I started volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters a little over a year ago and it has been a great experience for both myself and my little. Unfortunately, there are currently 700 kids on the program's waitlist right now due to demand and lack of mentors. I would encourage anyone thinking about it to get involved in BBBS or any related organizations.
“I also enjoy volunteering at MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission), and I know some areas across the country have it worse, but I would like to see better treatment of and education around dogs and animals in the city.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“Media will change significantly in 30 years; right now, we’re focused on Story Mark and building Milwaukee Uncut.
“Our mission is to bring Milwaukee together through non-traditional news, entertainment and experiences. I’d love to grow Milwaukee Uncut as big as possible and use the platform to give back, help retain talent and make the community a better place.”
What’s your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“I had no idea what I wanted to do after college and didn’t plan on staying in Milwaukee. I ended up starting a business after graduating nearly 14 years ago, and I’m still here for good reason.
“The community has amazing people, it’s been a great place to start a business, it’s easy to find opportunities to get involved with organizations you’re passionate about and you can’t beat the livability while still having no shortage of world class activities, social, dining, sports and entertainment options.”