30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Patrick Lubar, Ixonia Bank

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Patrick Lubar
First vice president of commercial lending
Ixonia Bank | Milwaukee
Age: 30
Focusing on commercial and industrial lending and commercial real estate, Patrick Lubar works with customers primarily in the Milwaukee market to plan, implement and achieve their financial goals. He joined Ixonia Bank in 2017 as a credit analyst, marking the third generation of Lubars involved in the bank. Patrick’s father, David Lubar, and grandfather, Sheldon Lubar, are board directors. The Lubar family recapitalized and acquired a majority stake in Ixonia Bank in 2012. Patrick also serves on the boards of several organizations, including The Opportunity Center, Radio Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s properties committee.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I’d like to see Milwaukee build on its momentum by driving population growth, retaining top talent from our universities and attracting corporate relocations that bring high-quality jobs to the region. To achieve this, we need to strengthen connections between local universities and the business community, creating clear pathways for graduates to build their careers here rather than looking elsewhere. At the same time, we need to focus on offering creative incentives to attract corporations looking for a new business-friendly city to headquarter in.
“Milwaukee has recently gained recognition as a great city to visit, but we should also actively emphasize the advantages of building a career and life here. Situated on one of the world’s largest freshwater resources, and free from many of the natural disasters that threaten coastal areas, Milwaukee offers a unique combination of stability, opportunity and quality of life. By showcasing these advantages, we can attract a growing workforce and encourage young professionals to make Milwaukee their home.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I plan on working towards solidifying Ixonia Bank as the premier financial partner for businesses in southeastern Wisconsin, expanding our lending and deposit base while maintaining agility and a personal touch. I want to ensure the work we do at the bank has a tangible impact on the economic and social growth of our community. Whether through fostering a positive and productive work culture, or encouraging the next generation of leaders, my goal is to make a lasting impact on the region. Success means not just growing the bank, but also ensuring Milwaukee remains a thriving hub for business and talent.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee is a place where you can build a meaningful career, make an impact, and still have a great quality of life. It’s a city that’s big enough to offer real opportunities, but small enough that you can actually get involved and make a name for yourself. The cost of living is reasonable, the bar and restaurant scene is vibrant, and there’s a real sense of community here. As someone starting a family, I appreciate how Milwaukee offers both professional growth and a great place to put down roots. If you’re looking for a city where you can build your future – personally and professionally – Milwaukee is the place to do it.”