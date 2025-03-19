30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Grant Pauly, 3 Sheeps Brewing

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Grant Pauly
Founder and brewmaster
3 Sheeps Brewing | Sheboygan
Age: 42
Finding a hobby in homebrewing compelled Grant Pauly to leave his day job and open craft brewery 3 Sheeps in 2012 near downtown Sheboygan. With Pauly at the helm, 3 Sheeps is now the fourth largest craft brewery in Wisconsin and has gained a statewide following for its barrel-aged beer program, wide variety of IPAs, limited releases, Cloudless Hard Seltzer and its 10,000-sqaure-foot destination taproom. 3 Sheeps recently grew its presence in the Milwaukee market, teaming up with Hacienda Beer Co. and Door County Brewing to sell its products at Triple Taproom on the East Side.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I’d love to see southeastern Wisconsin become more united, with people and businesses working together to support their communities. So many great groups and individuals are making a positive impact, but similar efforts often happen separately. If we connected individuals, nonprofits, businesses and local governments, we could accomplish even more with the same effort.
“To make that happen, we need more opportunities to gather – community events, shared spaces and collaborations that bring people together. That’s why we’re proud of what we’ve built with the Triple Taproom in Milwaukee. It’s a testament to what’s possible when we prioritize collaboration over competition. When we invest in each other – through time, support, or simply showing up – we create a community where everyone thrives.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I want to keep doing what I love – brewing great beer that Wisconsinites are excited to drink. Craft beer is always evolving, and I want to continue pushing boundaries while staying true to the styles people love.
“Beyond that, I hope to help more people appreciate the depth and variety of beer. Whether it’s introducing someone to a new style, exploring different brewing methods, or simply changing the way people think about beer, education is a huge part of what makes this industry fun.
“Most importantly, I want 3 Sheeps to remain a place where people come together – not just for a pint, but for real connection. A brewery should be more than just a business; it should be a space where the community gathers, friendships form, and people share experiences that bring them closer. That’s what truly makes this all worthwhile.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Southeastern Wisconsin is a place where you can build something meaningful – whether that’s a business, a career or a community. It’s big enough to offer opportunity but small enough that you can make a real impact.
“For the next generation, this is your chance to shape what comes next. The craft beer, food, and arts scenes are thriving, and there’s an energy here that’s only growing. If you’re passionate about creating, innovating, and bringing people together, this is the place to do it.
“More than anything, Wisconsin is about community. We show up for each other. We celebrate together. We take pride in what we build. Whether it’s at a brewery, a local business or just your own neighborhood, you have the chance to make a difference and be part of something bigger. That’s why you should make this place home – it’s a place where you belong.”