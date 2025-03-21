30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Lena DeLaet, Summerfest Tech

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people .

Sales director and director of Summerfest Tech Milwaukee World Festival Inc. | Milwaukee Age: 37 In her role as director of sales for Summerfest’s nonprofit operator, Milwaukee World Festival, Lena DeLaet works with many of the corporate sponsors that support the iconic festival. She’s also credited with spearheading the continued growth of Summerfest Tech, which launched in 2018 to convene the region’s tech and business communities for several days of programming, including keynote speakers, networking and a cash-prize pitch competition. The 2024 event drew nearly 2,900 registrants, a 37% increase from 2023, from 37 states and nine countries.“It’s quickly becoming evident that Milwaukee is a secret that should no longer be kept. Our community knows that Milwaukee is a place where young people can stay and thrive, but we must continue to keep building on that momentum to retain the next generation. To make that happen, we need to continue to invest in our youth by fostering strong community connections, enhancing educational opportunities, and finding additional mentorship programs within local businesses. By highlighting a path to a successful career and foundation in Milwaukee, we can inspire the next generation to build a personal and professional future here in southeastern Wisconsin.”“Over the next 30 years, my goal is to continue to create meaningful connections through my role at Milwaukee World Festival Inc., driving growth at Henry Maier Festival Park and the city of Milwaukee. I also want to strengthen the relationships I’ve built, support the goals of those around me, and contribute to the greater Milwaukee community, where I work and live. Giving back to the place that has enriched my professional and personal life remains a priority.”“Milwaukee is worth investing in, and it will invest in you! It’s a city on the rise, with new development, innovation, technology and revitalization projects, which create an exciting place to live and work. Milwaukee offers a great blend of culture, entertainment and community. And, as the “City of Festivals,” Milwaukee boasts a rich festival and event scene, where the community comes together to celebrate – not only around entertainment, but also technology and innovation. The time is now – invest in being a part of Milwaukee.”