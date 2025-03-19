30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Amanda Payne, Waukesha County Business Alliance

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Amanda Payne
President and CEO
Waukesha County Business Alliance
Age: 41
Amanda Payne was named president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance in July 2024, after more than a decade serving the county’s largest business association, most recently as senior vice president of public policy. Payne has played a key role in transforming the Alliance’s advocacy work, getting local business leaders engaged in the public policy process and ensuring the voice of business is heard on critical issues. She also led the Manufacturing Alliance of Southeastern Wisconsin, working with manufacturers to promote a strong manufacturing sector for the county and the region.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I’d like to see southeastern Wisconsin evolve from our modest and sometimes understated approach to be bold and assertive. Wisconsin is an economic driver, manufacturing powerhouse and an incredible place to live and do business. Sometimes we don’t brag as much as we should. To do this, we need strong regional leadership from across southeastern Wisconsin and a willingness to work together towards common goals, tackle our challenges and speak proudly about our successes. We also need to continue advocating for the important policy changes that support a strong economy and competitive business climate.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I hope to make a positive impact in Waukesha County and southeastern Wisconsin by supporting businesses in their success and ultimately driving economic growth in our region. I also hope to make a lasting impact on those I work alongside. One of my greatest joys is meeting talented people, supporting them in any way I can and watching as they achieve great things. I hope to retire from my career proud of the relationships I’ve built based on trust and the work we’ve accomplished together as a result.”
What’s your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Make southeastern Wisconsin your home – you will not regret starting your career here. There are incredible professional opportunities, great quality of life, arts, sports, entertainment and more. Southeastern Wisconsin is home to unbelievable businesses, and you can help shape the next 30 years of growth. The region is big enough to have a wide variety of opportunities and small enough that you, personally, can make a big impact in whatever you do.”