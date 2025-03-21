30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Nicole Ryf, Kenosha Area Business Alliance

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people .

PresidentKenosha Area Business Alliance | KenoshaAge: 42 Nicole Ryf is leading the Kenosha Area Business Alliance through a period of prolific growth and opportunity for Kenosha County, with recently announced investments by the likes of Eli Lilly and Uline. Ryf’s nearly two-decade career in economic development and planning has taken her to Texas, where she served as director of business and community development under Gov. Greg Abbott; Virginia, where she worked as chief strategy officer for the Hampton Roads Alliance; and back home to Wisconsin, serving previously as executive director for the Waukesha County Center for Growth.“Our regional and state populations are projected to decline, which is a threat to our economic prosperity. We need to work across the region to attract people to live and stay here. The best targets for attraction are people with ties to Wisconsin ­– they grew up here, went to a UW school or other university, or have visited the area. Regional efforts to implement campaigns directly appealing to these people are imperative. Investments in quality-of-life assets, like cultural amenities, sports venues, natural areas and transportation infrastructure are key to retention. “We are also facing a critical housing shortage. We launched the Kenosha County Housing Task Force to start tackling this issue, and our peers across the region are leading similar efforts. Community efforts to update planning, zoning, design standards and permitting processes will be critical to allowing for a variety of new housing options to be developed.”“Leading KABA, which has a legacy of serving as a platform for affecting change in the community and providing customized ways of meeting our businesses’ needs, is an economic development professional's dream job. “The type of economic development work we are doing in Kenosha County is the most meaningful, impactful work of my career. That includes previously working in top-tier economic development markets in Texas and Virginia. “My hope in the next 30 years is that I continue leading KABA and evolving our efforts to meet the needs of the community. During that time, I would love to see an influx of new, diverse housing stock; continued growth from our employers; a significant increase in quality-of-life amenities; and an increase in population in the county. And hopefully I'll be able to retire to a new luxury condo on Lake Michigan sometime within those 30 years!”“The job market here in southeastern Wisconsin is incredible – we have so many companies growing here. Major brand names like Uline, Haribo, Snap-On, Lilly and Jockey continue to invest and create new jobs. No matter what your profession, degree or trade, southeastern Wisconsin provides an abundance of career opportunities. “On the cultural side, one of my favorite parts of living in southeastern Wisconsin is that you can become a local anywhere – the coffee shop, corner bar, your favorite restaurant. Having grown up in the Milwaukee bar business, being a ‘local’ is something I took for granted and is something we never experienced living in Austin or Virginia. Even if you are new to the community, you can feel like part of the community from day one. “Lastly, our moderate climate and access to fresh water will become increasingly valued over the next couple of decades.”