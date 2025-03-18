30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Jake Jorgensen, VJS Construction Services

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Jake Jorgensen
Chief operating officer
VJS Construction Services | Pewaukee
Age: 33
Jake Jorgensen represents the third generation of Jorgensen family leadership at VJS Construction Services. He joined the general contractor and design-build firm full time in 2014 after interning there for a couple years while earning a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Iowa State University. Working his way from assistant project manager, Jorgenson was recently promoted to chief operating officer, overseeing the safety, quality and continuous improvement efforts of VJS.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“I would like to see Milwaukee’s ongoing renaissance continue through strategic investment in infrastructure and development. Projects like the Deer District have already put Milwaukee on the map, making it a destination for major events and opportunities. To keep that momentum going, we need to keep building – enhancing our city’s facilities and infrastructure to attract businesses, talent and residents who want to live, work and thrive here.
“Embracing technology and fostering a diverse workforce will also be key to Milwaukee’s future. By prioritizing innovation and inclusivity, we can ensure the city stays competitive, evolving to meet the needs of the next generation and securing long-term success.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“My goal is to carry forward my family’s legacy in the construction industry by leading VJS Construction Services toward its 100th anniversary and strengthening its reputation as the go-to firm for major development projects in the region.
“I’m also passionate about building the next generation of the workforce by supporting initiatives that make construction a sought-after career. Through community partnerships and educational opportunities, we can inspire more people to see the value in this industry. As a father of two young sons, I want to help shape a construction industry that embraces innovation, works smarter and fosters a culture of respect, ensuring it remains a rewarding career path for years to come.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“I would encourage the next generation to take full advantage of everything that makes Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin unique. This region offers a rare balance – where city, suburban, and rural living are all within a 30-minute reach.
“Milwaukee provides the benefits of a major metropolitan area – economic opportunity, top-tier schools, world-class entertainment and a thriving business community – without the high cost of living and long commutes found in other cities. Whether you’re drawn to the energy of downtown, the charm of the suburbs or the calm of nature, southeastern Wisconsin offers a great quality of life and endless opportunities to build a successful future.”