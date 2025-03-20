30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Claire Koenig, Visit Milwaukee

Vice president of communications and advocacy Visit Milwaukee Age: 37 Since joining Visit Milwaukee’s communications team in 2017, Claire Koenig has helped usher in a wave of media exposure and tourism activity to southeastern Wisconsin. Her efforts to promote Milwaukee as a destination for leisure travel and large-scale events have contributed to major wins for the city, including recently the 2024 Republican National Convention, season 21 of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” and the opening of the Baird Center’s $524 million expansion.“Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin have incredible momentum, and I want to see that continue through collaboration across industries and political lines. We must invest in tourism-generating infrastructure – expanding event and accommodation spaces, enhancing public areas, and attracting world-class events. Tourism fuels our economy, supports local businesses and puts Milwaukee on the national stage. “I’d also love to see five more Bucks championships, a World Series title for the Brewers and a Calder Cup for our beloved Admirals – sports bring us together and elevate our city’s profile! “Most importantly, I want Milwaukee to be a place where people want to visit, live and invest. That means focusing on economic growth, inclusivity and quality of life. With smart investments and a shared vision, we can ensure Milwaukee’s next 30 years are even better than the last.“My main goal is to make Milwaukee better in measurable ways. That means growing tourism, attracting major events and ensuring our city gets the national recognition it deserves. “Tourism is essential to Milwaukee’s economic wellbeing, and so I want to see Milwaukee continue to evolve into a top-tier destination, with smart investments in infrastructure, world-class attractions and support for our world-class arts scene. “Beyond tourism, I aim to foster collaboration across industries to make Milwaukee a place where people want to live, work and visit. That means advocating for policies that enhance our quality of life, from sustainability initiatives to public transportation improvements. “Most of all, I want to help tell Milwaukee’s story in a way that resonates. If, 30 years from now, more people recognize Milwaukee as an exciting, innovative and welcoming city, I’ll know my work has made a lasting impact.”“The energy in Milwaukee right now is amazing, and as a rapidly evolving city, you have the chance to shape its future. Whether you’re launching a career, starting a business, or making a difference in your community, this is the place to do it. “Career opportunities are booming, especially in tech, health care, manufacturing and hospitality. You don’t have to wait years to make an impact – Milwaukee is a city where young professionals thrive now. “Beyond work, the lifestyle is unbeatable. We have abundant natural resources – Lake Michigan, scenic trails and parks – perfect for outdoor adventures. Our food, arts and festival scenes are world-class, and we’re an affordable alternative to larger cities, meaning you can actually enjoy everything Milwaukee offers. “The energy in Milwaukee right now is electric, and you can be part of it. If you want opportunity, culture and community, this is where you belong.”