30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Kate Ansay, Ansay Development

Kate Ansay
Vice president of strategy
Ansay Development Corp., Ansay International | Port Washington
Kate Ansay has established a career in real estate development and international trade through her work at Ansay Development Corp. and Ansay International, both of which she co-owns with her father, Mike Ansay. The development firm is known for its $20 million Newport Shores project in Port Washington and ongoing Northern Gateway project in Saukville. Ansay International imports, markets and distributes alcohol and food products from Luxembourg.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee has enormous potential, but two major priorities must be addressed: waterfront development and talent retention.
“Milwaukee’s waterfront is underutilized compared to cities like Chicago or Austin. With Newport Shores in Port Washington, we transformed an overlooked site into a thriving mixed-use development. Milwaukee must do the same by connecting the waterfront to downtown, improving walkability and public access, and creating year-round attractions. The RiverWalk is a great model, but we need a broader, unified vision.
“Talent retention is equally critical. Too many young professionals leave for Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin or the coasts. To keep them, Milwaukee needs affordable, high-density housing near jobs, stronger college-to-career pipelines and a national rebrand to highlight our startup culture, job opportunities and quality of life. Southeastern Wisconsin has the right foundation, but we need intentional action to become a destination city for the next generation.”
What do you hope to accomplish over the next 30 years?
“I want to grow Ansay Development Corporation and Ansay International in ways that leave a lasting impact on southeastern Wisconsin. Through development, I hope to create spaces that strengthen communities, drive economic growth and embrace sustainability.
“With Ansay International, I’ve seen how European cities integrate business innovation, green technology and public-private partnerships to thrive. I want to bring those best practices home.
“But for me, this is also personal. My family has built businesses in Wisconsin for generations, and we have a saying: ‘You have to give to get.’ I want to give my time and talent to help future generations see Wisconsin as a place to build careers and families, not just a stop along the way. My goal over the next 30 years is simple: make southeastern Wisconsin a region where people want to stay and succeed.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee is not a finished product – and that’s the best reason to be here. If you want to help shape a city, rather than just live in one, this is the place for you.
“Other cities are overcrowded and expensive (have you tried driving in Chicago lately!?). Milwaukee offers the best of both worlds – big-city amenities with affordable housing, career growth, and outdoor adventure at your doorstep. You can start a business, build a career, or make an impact faster here than in a lot of other places.
Through my work in development and international business, I’ve seen how great cities invest in young people. From tech startups to new waterfront districts, the next 30 years will be transformative. If you want to be part of a city that’s growing with you, Milwaukee is where you should be.”