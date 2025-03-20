30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: John Chidester, Johnson Financial Group

Commercial bankerJohnson Financial Group | RacineAge: 39 John Chidester has worked in commercial banking for 15 years, including the past three as senior vice president of commercial banking at Johnson Financial Group where he provides financial solutions to privately held, family-owned businesses in the Milwaukee area. Chidester has volunteered his time with several local organizations, currently serving on the boards of Meta House and Marquette University’s National Alumni Association.“Milwaukee has so many great things happening within our community. I would love for us in southeastern Wisconsin to continue to emphasize attraction. To an extent, we have also identified ourselves as a destination spot – for talent, travel, conferences and sports. With the momentum we have, retaining and attracting people to our state in all methods will be crucial for any progress to continue. “So many of the strategies are working but to ensure continued, long-term success, we always need to be mindful of their financial resiliency. The worst thing that could happen is for our progress to be lost due to a lack of holistic, sustainable planning.”“As a commercial banker at Johnson Financial Group, you get to wear a lot of different hats. The variety in the role allows you to meet a lot of people. The best part of my job is the ability to connect people and resources to solve problems. Helping our community’s businesses and people is something that gives me purpose. My hope is to continue to expand it as I progress in my career. “Mentoring is something that I also hope to expand, both in my role at Johnson Financial Group and through organizations I’m committed to. My theme of helping people will hopefully continue, and as I gain more experience within my career, I want to enter a season of assisting younger generations. Developing talent and showing them a pathway in their career is something I want to emphasize to bring our industry success for years to come.”“Having lived elsewhere, I always loved the sense of connectivity here. Milwaukee has amenities of bigger cities, but pairs that with the feeling of a small town. We have the luxury of an affordable cost of living, a tremendous food scene, unbeatable summers and great outdoor activities. “Younger people are sometimes attracted to the larger cities. If they’re truly wishing to make a lasting impact, Milwaukee offers an ideal community to receive it. Our city’s size, along with the connectiveness and access to our business and community leaders provide routes to ascend at a greater pace than larger cities. Here you can truly make genuine connections and collaborate for the greater good. Everyone unites around making Milwaukee better. “I have been a huge advocate for making Milwaukee home. The more talent we can attract and retain will help ensure we have the best and brightest to help our community thrive.”