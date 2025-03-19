30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Colleston Morgan Jr., City Forward Collective

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Colleston Morgan Jr.
President and executive director
City Forward Collective | Milwaukee
Age: 39
Colleston Morgan Jr. leads City Forward Collective, a Milwaukee nonprofit and advocacy group that works to ensure all students have an opportunity to attend a high-quality school. The Sherman Park native has worked in education for nearly two decades, beginning as a high school teacher and then administrator in New Orleans. As chief strategy officer for New Orleans Public Schools, Morgan helped spearhead a plan that reunified the city’s system of public charter schools under local governance after more than a decade of state control. He joined CFC in 2019 and was ultimately promoted to the organization’s top seat in 2023.
What would you like to see change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“Whether you’re from Milwaukee or have come to live here, you know that we have an underappreciated gem of a city. Milwaukee is filled with amazing people – and incredibly bright kids. But let's be real: We have work to do to build an education system where every child goes to a great school.
“To do that, we need to move past battles over school sectors. Milwaukee is a city of educational choices. That's our reality – and what our families want. Now, we need to make this system work for everyone. This means making it easier for families to find the right school, confronting tough challenges like demographic shifts, and having honest conversations about accountability for outcomes. Every family deserves confidence that any school will prepare their child to thrive. Our city won’t reach its potential until our students do – it's our job to make this a reality.”
What do you hope to accomplish in your career over the next 30 years?
“I have the privilege of leading City Forward Collective, and honestly, what gets me excited every day is working to give thousands more kids access to really great schools. I know first-hand the impact that high-quality schools – both MPS and beyond – have had on my life, and I know as a parent the impact that my girls’ school is having on them.
“When I look ahead to the next 30 years, I want to be able to say we made it happen. Through our work, and that of many amazing partners, we helped thousands of families find schools that gave their kids real opportunities to thrive. I want to look back and see a city, my hometown, at the top of the list as a place where every kid has a shot at building the life they dream about.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to encourage them to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Plant your flag here and find what lights you up! Yes, we've got our share of challenges, but that's exactly what makes Milwaukee such an exciting place to be. If you end up leaving for a while, stay connected because we need you, and in true Milwaukee fashion, we will always warmly welcome you back home. And if you stick around (I hope you do!), jump in and make things happen. Don't wait until you're older to start giving back. You've got insights and answers to our city's biggest challenges – right now, today.
“As a city, we’re at a moment of transition – there are so many opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to building the future that we all want to see. Whether it's in education or in any of the other worthy endeavors happening across town, this is our moment to help shape Milwaukee's future, together.”