30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Lianna Bishop, Zilber Family Foundation

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people .

Executive directorZilber Family Foundation | MilwaukeeAge: 39 Lianna Bishop in February took over as head of the Zilber Family Foundation, a private grantmaking institution dedicated to increasing access to social and economic opportunity and improving the quality of life in neighborhoods primarily in Milwaukee and Hawaii. Bishop first joined ZFF in 2021 after serving as executive director of the Dohmen Company Foundation. Her substantive career in nonprofits also includes stints at the Urban Ecology Center and as a Trinity Fellow at her alma mater Marquette University.“Over the next 30 years, I envision a Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin where families have the financial resources to meet their basic needs, support their families and achieve lasting stability. Realizing this vision requires bold, systemic solutions, including robust expansion of affordable housing and stronger pathways to economic mobility. “In addition to philanthropic contributions, meaningful investment in the social safety net – such as an expanded child tax credit – has proven to be an effective, evidence-based approach to fostering economic security. By prioritizing these initiatives, we can move toward shared prosperity that benefits and strengthens our community. “Over the next several years, I would love to see Milwaukee build a future where financial hardship is no longer an accepted reality, but a challenge we have collectively addressed – building a region defined by opportunity, equity and resilience.“My work is grounded in a deep commitment to both place and people, ensuring that communities thrive through thoughtful, sustainable solutions. Over the next 30 years, I hope to learn from an incredible network of changemakers, oriented toward action, to foster meaningful change and strengthen the systems that encourage long-term prosperity. I strive to remain adaptable – supporting others, tackling complex challenges and stepping in where my skills, experience and expertise can have the greatest impact. Above all, I aim to be an example for the next generation of leaders, but most importantly for my two boys, by leading with purpose, dignity and trust.”“Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin offer a dynamic mix of opportunity, community and innovation, making it an ideal place for young, passionate individuals to have an impact. What sets Milwaukee apart is its ability to foster genuine connections. It’s large enough to offer diverse experiences and perspectives, yet small enough that you can build meaningful relationships with leaders, mentors, and people who share your values. “I encourage the next generation of professionals to embrace the opportunities Milwaukee offers and use their unique experiences to contribute to building and growing in our region, helping us expand what is possible.”