30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Tim Gokhman, New Land Enterprises

Public infrastructure: Take down I-794 and double down on public gathering spaces that drive economic development, like Zillman Park, and activate the lakefront and our parks to create regional destinations and tourism. Economic development: Eliminate or raise exemption on obstacles to development like RPP and aggressively invest in workforce housing.”

Managing director New Land Enterprises | Milwaukee Age: 45 Tim Gokhman oversees development, acquisition and management for New Land Enterprises, a real estate development and property management firm known internationally for developing the world’s tallest mass timber building, Ascent MKE. In 2024, Gokhman formed Timber + Partners to focus exclusively on mass timber developments.“Population growth. In order to beat the odds, we will need to best other metros trying to achieve the same thing. That means a radically different approach versus the prior 20 years, because they haven't worked. At the current rate, Dane County and Madison will overtake Milwaukee in approximately 20 years. “Most cities, Milwaukee included, choose consensus over bold decisions and finding reasons why something can't work instead of looking for how it can. That never wins. Saying ‘we're going to be bold and business friendly’ isn't enough – there has to be actionable proof. “To make this happen, we need:“Bill Gates once said, ‘Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.’ Our accomplishments with Ascent, Zillman Park, and Ivanhoe Plaza should show big things are possible. The latter two are a small fraction of the dollars versus Ascent, but of equally important economic benefit. “To that end, I hope to effect how government and business work together. There's not enough cooperation. The Common Council and mayor's office could start by forming advisory councils for critical policy decisions on topics like education, talent attraction, real estate development, etc., leveraging knowledge and ideas from the best business leaders in the region. “If there's opportunity to truly effect change, they will come.”If we execute the strategies above, the results will speak for themselves and no pitch will be needed - the citizens, business leaders and media will do it on their own. It works in reverse, too. People are quick to figure out when pitches aren't real, and no one is moving to a new city based on wishful thinking.”