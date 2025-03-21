30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Sumathi Thiyagarajan, Milwaukee Bucks

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people .

Senior vice president of analytics and business operations Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee Age: 45 At the intersection of technology and sports business, Sumathi Thiyagarajan has helped the Milwaukee Bucks leverage data and analytics to drive sales, implement operational changes and enhance the fan experience at Fiserv Forum. Since joining the organization in 2021, Thiyagarajan and her team have worked to gain insight into fan behavior and expectations using post-game and post-event surveys and the new 1,200-member “Fan Council.” Committed to supporting students through mentorship and community-based programs, Thiyagarajan led the creation in 2023 of the Marquette and Bucks Fellowship Program, giving students from diverse backgrounds exposure to careers in sports and entertainment.“I would like to see Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin become a leader in technological advancement. As the world continues to evolve, I think this region can find a way to lead innovative breakthroughs across several industries. “For this to happen, we need a few things, at a minimum, to be in place: We need to attract more companies and industries to locate here and invest in talent; our universities need to continue to stay current on curriculum offerings and grow enrollment; we need to form more public-private partnerships to create an environment ripe for innovation; and we need to build transportation corridors to encourage more people to come through the region and see its true potential.”“I am still one of those people who says, ‘I don't know what I want to be when I grow up!” Being endlessly curious, I tend to focus on adding tools to my toolkit instead of focusing on a particular role or industry. “In the next several chapters of my career, I would like to: Increase my breadth and depth of understanding advancements in analytics, technology and core business principles; position myself to keep solving complex problems; evolve my leadership skills to meet the needs of a changing workforce; do impactful work, at scale, for my community; and inspire my children to aim high. “I figure if I keep these goals as my north stars, my career will be everything I ever wanted it to be.”“My husband and I moved to Milwaukee nine years ago in pursuit of new employment opportunities and to find a great place to raise my family. And Milwaukee did not disappoint. My pitch to the next generation is simple ... come here to learn, grow your career, raise your family, enjoy amazing restaurants and culture, explore the outdoors and live in a city thriving with highly invested community leaders. I have lived in Chicago, San Francisco and Boston. While they were all great, this place has a charm that is hard to find.”