30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Theresa Nemetz, Milwaukee Food & City Tours

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people .

Founder and president Milwaukee Food & City Tours and Travel Deliciously | Milwaukee Age: 49 Launching Milwaukee Food & City Tours in 2008, Theresa Nemetz has been at the forefront of Milwaukee’s tourism boom. Her business has grown into a multimillion-dollar portfolio of companies that now includes Chicago Food & City Tours, Detroit Food & City Tours and Delicious Food Delivered, an Advent calendar and Christmas box delivery service that began in the face of 100% revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Nemetz leveraged the growing popularity of Great Lakes cruises to launch Great Lakes Shore Excursions, offering activities and tours to 60,000 cruise ship passengers in 25 port cities. Her newest venture, Travel Deliciously, offers international culinary vacations around the world.“Milwaukee needs to shift its mindset from ‘Why would someone vacation here?’ to ‘Why wouldn’t they?’ To grow as a destination, we must focus on increasing our population and reducing crime, both of which will attract more talent and visitors while strengthening the city’s tax base. “Planning for the future starts now. We need to think bigger and beyond our current size. Investing in tourism means preparing the next generation by providing students with hands-on experience in hospitality careers. By building a stronger workforce and a safer, more vibrant city, we can position Milwaukee as a must-visit destination for years to come.”“Professionally, I want to make my company the No. 1 champion for Milwaukee and the Great Lakes region. I have a unique ability to showcase why our communities deserve national and global attention. I want to use my voice to put Milwaukee on the map and to position us as the top receptive tour operator in Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit. “I aim to prove that a woman-owned business in a Milwaukee-sized town can achieve big things. I want to challenge those who see only barriers, show that Wisconsin can host a Super Bowl, and be the first tour operator to introduce self-driving, hologram-led tourism to the Midwest. “Personally, I have a long list of travel dreams and not enough years to see them all! I'm currently focused on showing my children the world. In 30 years, I hope to be exploring bucket-list destinations full time as part of our Travel Deliciously team.”Milwaukee is one of the safest places to live, with fewer natural disasters ­– no hurricanes, minimal flooding, and few wildfires or tornadoes. An actuary who predicts disasters even told me Milwaukee is among the safest places in the world. “Beyond safety, we have an invaluable resource: fresh water. Sitting on the Great Lakes, which hold 21% of the world’s fresh water, Milwaukee is becoming a destination for those seeking water security. “Through my travels, I’ve realized that Milwaukee offers incredible value – a lower cost of living, great amenities and a strong sense of community. For the next generation, this is a place where you can build a future, afford a home and enjoy a high quality of life.”