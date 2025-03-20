30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Nadiyah Johnson, Jet Constellations

Founder CEO Jet Constellations and Milky Way Tech Hub | Milwaukee Age: 32 Guided by a passion for diversity in STEM, Nadiyah Johnson in 2017 founded software company Jet Constellations and its social impact arm, Milky Way Tech Hub, which is focused on making Milwaukee a tech hub where people of color can thrive in the field of technology. Prior to launching her own business, Johnson worked at GE HealthCare as a technical product manager with a specialty in data science. Johnson earned a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate in computer science from Marquette University and went on to join the faculty as an instructor in the computer science department.“I have an unwavering belief that Milwaukee can be a renowned tech hub – ­not just in the Midwest, but nationally – in the next 30 years. Realizing this vision will require a cohort of committed stakeholders who are dedicated to creating new systems that disrupt the status quo. We will support local founders through sustained investments in workforce development, progressive public policy, and funding and infrastructure. “This will position us to not only be a passive participant, but also a driving force in the global tech narrative in 30 years.”“In this season of my life, I intend to leverage technology as a vehicle to close wealth and achievement gaps in this country, starting with my hometown. I am dedicated to creating replicable and scalable models to empower cities that are rich in talent, bold ideas and have an insurmountable appetite for transformation, helping them fulfill their potential. In my career I endeavor to establish Milwaukee as the Milky Way Tech Hub, home of some of the brightest entrepreneurs in the world, and as a Black tech metropolis.”“Milwaukee is yours to shape. Our city and region are poised to become national leaders in technology, innovation and equitable opportunity. You have the power to make that transformation a reality. Your voice, creativity and ambition are wanted and needed to help our region rise to the occasion. Opportunity is waiting, will you answer?”