30 people shaping Milwaukee’s future: Tarik Moody, Radio Milwaukee

This interview is part of the cover feature from the BizTimes Milwaukee 30th anniversary issue, published March 17, 2025. For more information and to see interviews from other southeastern Wisconsin leaders, visit biztimes.com/30-people.
Tarik Moody
Digital operations director; HYFIN creative director
Radio Milwaukee | Milwaukee
Age: 51
Tarik Moody has made a profound impact on Milwaukee’s media, tech and cultural scenes through his multifaceted contributions to radio broadcasting, digital innovation and community engagement. The Atlanta native and U.S. Army Reserves veteran moved to Milwaukee in 2006 to join the city’s then new radio station 88Nine, where he’s led digital strategy and hosted his now-nationally syndicated show “Rhythm Lab Radio” for nearly 20 years. Moody spearheaded the 2022 launch of the station’s urban alternative platform HYFIN, which seeks to amplify Black artists and voices.
What needs to change in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin over the next 30 years?
“Southeastern Wisconsin needs to focus on two transformative priorities: becoming a leader in artificial intelligence innovation and addressing Milwaukee's severe racial wealth gap. Wisconsin must establish comprehensive AI legislation that creates an ecosystem benefiting all sectors through K-12 education integration, technical college programs and public-private partnerships with institutions like the UW System and Microsoft's new data center. The state cannot afford to remain on the sidelines as this technology reshapes our economy.
“Additionally, Milwaukee must tackle its position as one of the worst cities for racial economic disparities. With Black household incomes declining 30% since 1979 and homeownership at just 27.2%, the city should implement targeted programs for increasing Black homeownership, supporting minority entrepreneurship, and connecting residents to emerging industries like AI. Following Detroit's successful housing initiatives could provide a valuable model for creating more equitable, prosperous communities.”
What do you hope to accomplish in your career over the next 30 years?
“As HYFIN's founder and creative director, I aim to transform Black media representation in Wisconsin by building a cultural platform that extends beyond Milwaukee to cities like Madison and Green Bay. Drawing from HYFIN's mission of being a ‘cultural beacon,’ I envision creating a media ecosystem that not only amplifies Black voices and stories but also cultivates economic empowerment, supports creatives and connects professionals through events and experiences.
“My goal is to establish HYFIN as a bridge connecting generations and communities, showcasing the complexity of Black life across Wisconsin while fostering Black creativity and enterprise.”
What would be your pitch to the next generation to encourage them to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin home for the next 30 years?
“Milwaukee stands at a critical moment that demands your vision, energy and leadership. Milwaukee offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of a major American city that is large enough to make a significant impact but small enough for individuals to drive meaningful change. While other metropolitan areas are becoming increasingly unaffordable, Milwaukee provides an accessible foundation to build your career, start a business or engage in civic leadership.
“The city needs fresh perspectives in local government, education and community development. By choosing Milwaukee as your home, you can be part of reimagining our city's future while learning from other urban centers and applying those insights here.”