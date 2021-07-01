Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women on Corporate Boards

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women on Corporate Boards.

The 10 women in this group provide valuable contributions and insights to the businesses whose boards they sit on along with making additional contributions in the community. Women’s board service has been growing steadily, albeit slowly in some cases, in recent years. In the early 2000s, just 9% of board seats at Wisconsin’s largest public companies were held by women. By 2020, that figure had grown to more than 21%.

Research suggests companies with three or more women on their board of directors perform better financially than those with zero women, including better stock performance, better return on equity, higher value multiples and better average growth, according to Milwaukee Women inc., an organization that advocates for gender diversity on boards.

The women receiving the Notable Women on Corporate Boards recognition were nominated by their peers. Nominees do not pay to be on the list.

Here is a list of the 2021 Notable Women on Corporate Boards, including links to their profiles and the board service for which they were recognized noted.