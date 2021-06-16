Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Dr. Joan M. Prince

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards Number of years working in your current industry: 41

41 Undergrad degree/university: B.S in Medical Technology (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)

B.S in Medical Technology (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee) Graduate degree/university: Masters in Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Ph.D. in Urban Education with an emphasis on Medical Science Education (University of Wisconsin Milwaukee)

Dr. Joan M. Prince, president and CEO of Executive Strategies Elite and vice chancellor emerita of University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee, is a seasoned board leader and serves at the national, regional and local levels.

She currently serves as a corporate board member of the Ascendium Education Group, the parent company that supports national initiatives focused on student success, with several initiatives funded in southeastern Wisconsin annually.

As a member of that board, Prince has served as a vocal advocate for equity and inclusion in the granting processes. In addition, Prince is a corporate board member of MHS Health-Wisconsin, a subsidiary of the Centene Corp., a position she has held for the last 15 years.

Her voice on that board is one that promotes and advances equity in health care and a diverse work pipeline, according to Jackie Mortenson, director of services of Milwaukee Women inc.

Prince also continues to serve on the Froedtert Health board of directors, where she serves as governance chair. She also serves in community volunteer leadership positions with local organizations such as United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County (2021 campaign co-chair) and Siebert Lutheran Foundation (vice chair of the board).