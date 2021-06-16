Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

BS Degree: Business/Economics- Benedict College- Columbia, SC

MBA Degree- Clark Atlanta University-Atlanta, Georgia; Honorary Doctorate Degree-Benedict College, Columbia, SC

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, president of D Innovare Consulting, serves on the board of directors of MyPath, a provider of specialized education, therapeutic and community support services for high-need individuals.

She is an accomplished executive who is known nationally as a skilled leader, speaker, and trainer, according to Terry Leahy, MyPath’s president and CEO.

“MyPath has benefited tremendously from Dorothy’s industry know-how and business acumen. Since joining the board of MyPath, she has played a critical role in assisting the company accelerate its efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” Leahy said.

“Dorothy serves as a mentor to the Pathfinders Work Groups, employee-led initiatives that focus on race and ethnicity and LGBTQ+ issues. This has led to the creation of a new position at MyPath, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Leahy said.

Wilson is also the president and CEO of the You Can Lead Institute. Previously, she served as international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college women, with nearly 300,000 members and 1,000 chapters around the world.