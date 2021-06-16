Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Phyllis King

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards Number of years working in your current industry: 26

26 Undergrad degree/university: MS, Health Care Administration, Cardinal Stritch University

MS, Health Care Administration, Cardinal Stritch University Graduate degree/university: PhD, Administrative Leadership with concentration in Industrial Engineering, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Dr. Phyllis King, vice provost for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, works tirelessly to promote equity and diversity, according to Anne Norman, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of UW Credit Union.

“Her efforts to close equity gaps don’t stop on campus but extend to the Milwaukee community and corporate leaders. As a member of the UW Credit Union board, King’s Milwaukee market insight has bolstered the organization’s community giving approach and branching strategy, lending an invaluable DEI lens,” Norman said.

As Nominating Committee chair, King connects UWM, the UW System and greater Wisconsin from an economic growth standpoint while also guiding diversity efforts.

Under her leadership, UW Credit Union has recruited more diverse senior talent.

King promotes lifelong learning through several campus, corporate and community boards (e.g., Penfield Children’s Center, Red Cross of Southeastern Wisconsin, STEM Forward and the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute), bridging that with her commitment to serving a diverse population in an urban setting, according to Norman.

King’s leadership impact extends to a number of other efforts, including M3, a Milwaukee public education network comprised of MPS, MATC and UWM, designed to increase the retention, graduation, and career success rates of all students, and Moon Shot for Equity for UWM, which is designed to close equity gaps in higher education by 2030.