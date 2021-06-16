Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Wendy Baumann

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

BA, Psychology & Sociology

The George Washington University, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, BA, Psychology & Sociology and Graduate degree/university: Masters, Exceptional Education, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer of the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. (WWBIC), currently serves on the Associated Bank Community Action Advisory Board, Northern Trust New Markets Tax Credit Board, Herzing University Board of Directors, Johnson Bank New Market Tax Credit Advisory Board, Self-Help Credit Union Advisory Board, U.S. Kiva Board, and WWBIC Board.

Her work on the Herzing board includes her overall support of Herzing University and strategy as well as support in required accreditations. Baumann serves as the board secretary.

Baumann was appointed to the national Kiva board in late 2020. Her long history in advancing Kiva in Wisconsin and growing its reach will assist Kiva in supporting its growing national footprint, according to Jackie Mortenson, director of services for Milwaukee Women inc.

At the helm of WWBIC since 1994, Baumann is an internationally recognized leader in microenterprise, small business development, financial capability, and social enterprise, Mortenson said.

“Under Wendy’s leadership and vision, WWBIC has grown from a $200,000 budget with a staff of two, to a $7.3 million organization with more than 50 staff, five regional offices, and rural satellite offices,” she said.