Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Karen Hung

Karen Hung is founder and CEO of Silver Rock Consulting and focuses on enterprise and business transformation. Her business experience extends across multiple industries, including health care, financial services, retail, and branded apparel. She has held c-suite and other executive positions in general management, strategy, marketing, and innovation and has been an adjunct business professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Lubar School of Business.

Hung serves as a corporate board director on several boards including: KeHE, Florence Eiseman LLC and Ascension Wisconsin. Hung’s board impact includes enterprise strategic direction, board effectiveness, governance, board structure and design, board recruitment, senior executive mentoring, CEO succession and leadership development, decision advice, strategy, marketing, and innovation knowledge, according to Jackie Mortenson, director of services, Milwaukee Women inc.

Hung also serves on the board executive committees of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Rotary Club of Milwaukee as president-elect, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and Harvard Business School Club of Wisconsin (immediate past president). She has served on the board of Milwaukee Women inc. for two years. She provides additional board leadership as committee chair in strategy, governance, marketing and advocacy across a number of boards.