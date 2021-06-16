Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Linda Mertz

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

5

BBA Accounting from UW Madison

Executive MBA - UW- Milwaukee

Linda Mertz’s middle-market merger and acquisition and broad general business knowledge brings unique insights to the corporate boards she serves on, according to Lisa Reardon, CEO and chairman of OwnersEdge.

OwnersEdge Inc. was established in 2014 specifically to acquire and build healthy, well-rounded businesses.

“We wanted Linda on our board not only because of her more than 30 years of experience in buying and selling businesses, but also because of her business acumen,” Reardon said. “Having served on seven corporate boards and multiple nonprofit boards, she understands how a healthy board works collaboratively and how it can collectively deliver real value. She asks excellent questions, which by themselves offers insights. Linda is a forward thinker and does so with passion. Because of her connections and thirst for knowledge, we were ahead of the curve on what was coming down the pike with COVID.”

Throughout the last 12-18 months Mertz was unrelenting in gathering perspectives of how the business world might unfold, given the significant changes underfoot. She offers up ideas for consideration, frequently with a sense of humor, Reardon said.

“As we continue to evaluate companies to acquire, we always look forward to hearing what thoughts Linda may have,” Reardon said.