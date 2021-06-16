Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Cheryl Sment

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards Number of years working in your current industry: 22

22 Undergrad degree/university: BS-Nursing, Carroll University

Ask Cheryl Sment, president and CEO of Interstate Sealant & Concrete, Inc., what has guided her throughout her career, and she will tell you it’s been putting people first and gaining their trust, according to Stefanie Bonesteel, senior vice president – marketing of Citizens Bank.

With a degree in nursing, Sment spent 17 years focusing on emergency care and critical care transport before leaving the medical field to follow her entrepreneurial spirit.

She embarked on several business ventures, including subdivision development, home building, and co-ownership of a retail franchise, before becoming CEO and majority owner of Interstate Sealant in 1999.

Her tenacity and caring nature have persevered over the last year as she led her company through the restructuring of its management team, Bonesteel said. With experience that spans several different industries, Sment has offered much insight to Citizens Bank, where she has served on the board of directors since 2014.

Sment also serves on the board of directors for MRA, a nonprofit employer association, and volunteers at LifeStriders in Waukesha. She is a past board member for ABC (Associated Builders and Contractors) of Wisconsin and has been involved in Vistage since 2005, where she gives credit for much of the growth and development in her executive experiences.