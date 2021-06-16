Notable Women on Corporate Boards: Lori L. Stortz, CPA

Category: Notable Credit Women on Corporate Boards

University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Lori L. Stortz, CPA, chief audit executive for the University of Wisconsin System, spent the first 30 years of her career as a financial statement audit staff, manager and partner in the public accounting industry in Milwaukee.

She is a past president of Tempo Milwaukee and is a passionate, strategic and engaged leader. Her hundreds of meetings with boards in these roles inspired her to pursue opportunities supporting boards or as a board member in the next stage of her career, according to Jackie Mortenson, director of services for Milwaukee Women inc.

Stortz became the first chief audit executive of the UW System in 2014. In the last year, she has led a team of 18 audit professionals and delivered audits dealing with cybersecurity, foreign influence and procurement.

She has served on the corporate board of Commerce State Bank since September 2019. Her financial expertise and audit and compliance background have helped the board and management navigate the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stortz joined the board of Badger Mutual Insurance Company in October 2020 and has already made a difference with her engagement and experience, Mortenson said.