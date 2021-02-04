Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Human Resources

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women in Human Resources.
The list of 25 women spotlights accomplished human resources professionals in southeastern Wisconsin. They were nominated for this list by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Women in Human Resources list.
The list only includes individuals who were nominated and accepted after examination by the BizTimes Milwaukee review team.
The Notable Women in Human Resources list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Heroes in Health Care, Notable Veteran Executives, Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Finance, Notable LGBTQ Executives, Notable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.
Upcoming Notables features include Notable Minority Executives, which will be included in the Feb. 22 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.
In addition, nominations are being accepted for the upcoming Notable Alumni feature.
Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Women in Human Resources and links to their profiles:
- Ashley Williams, PartsBadger
- Linda Kuklinski, Wisconsin Aviation
- Lisa Crowley, Winter Services
- Diane Ekstrand, Bethesda Lutheran Communities
- Kathy Bernaden, Three Pillars Senior Living Communities
- Caitie Bowers, Maglio Companies
- Kelly Jaynes, Badger Mutual
- Charlotte Hayslett, VISIT Milwaukee
- Kim Wachs, Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp.
- Candy Underwood, QPS Employment Group
- Natalie Strohm, Quorum Architects
- Bethany Skalitzky, MyPath
- Jeanne Daniels, Hupy and Abraham
- Ann Knutson, Bank Five Nine
- Elena Davis, Bader Ruter
- Lindsey Linder, Perlick
- Christina Cooper, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee
- Julie Kelly, Muskego-Norway School District
- Michelle Szymik, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry
- Deidre Metzger, Accelerated Analytical Laboratories
- Karen Wuest, Michels Corp.
- Sandy Weiland, Kettle Moraine YMCA
- Abbey Nicholas, Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin
- Kellie Commons, Saz’s Hospitality Group
- Elizabeth Maas, Hamacher Resource Group