Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Human Resources

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women in Human Resources.

The list of 25 women spotlights accomplished human resources professionals in southeastern Wisconsin. They were nominated for this list by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Women in Human Resources list.

The list only includes individuals who were nominated and accepted after examination by the BizTimes Milwaukee review team.

The Notable Women in Human Resources list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Heroes in Health Care, Notable Veteran Executives, Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Finance, Notable LGBTQ Executives, Notable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming Notables features include Notable Minority Executives, which will be included in the Feb. 22 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

In addition, nominations are being accepted for the upcoming Notable Alumni feature.

Here is the list of the 2021 Notable Women in Human Resources and links to their profiles: