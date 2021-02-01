Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Kellie Commons, group human resources manager for Milwaukee-based Saz’s Hospitality Group, has become a leader within the organization in every role she has held, — starting with developing a more strategic approach to growth through designing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and thought channels to engage teams to be able to complete the same steps for each guest and event. From operations, to staffing and billing, the SOPs were designed to ensure efficiency and guest satisfaction every time.

Commons took it upon herself to draft a job description, departmental plan and strategy to develop a human resources department for Saz’s, driving structure and organization across divisions.

She has worked to streamline applicant tracking and processing, employee on-boarding and payroll processing from literal pen-and-paper to automation. She also developed a process-based, uniform approach to employee performance reviews — with measurable metrics for both hourly and salaried leaders.

Commons strives to elevate all areas of the organization and is always willing to provide assistance and feedback to contribute to the best possible guest experience and forward motion for the company, according to colleagues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Commons helped the ownership group navigate human resources challenges and overall business strategy at all levels of operations.