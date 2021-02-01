Notable Women in Human Resources: Elizabeth Maas

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Number of years working in your current industry: 16

Number of years with your current company/firm: 16

Undergrad degree/university: Mount Scenario College

Beth Maas of Pewaukee-based Hamacher Resource Group, Inc. has been a steadfast advocate and representative of employee interests, according to David Wendland, vice president of strategic relations.

Maas continually demonstrates her commitment to preserving the culture, offering robust benefits and contributing to the community, he said.

Recently, she has pivoted to recruit flexibly and fill company vacancies with qualified candidates, even during a pandemic.

“I greatly admire her achievement and certification as a senior professional in human resources (SPHR). This is not something easily attained and required significant personal effort and sacrifice. It’s a pleasure to be working alongside such a highly-competent and committed HR professional,” Wendland said.

Maas was hired as an administrative assistant in 2005. While her responsibilities include benefits management, payroll and recruiting, as well as event planning and accounting support, she also places considerable emphasis and focus on employee development.

As a member of the senior management team, Maas lends the human capital view to the discussion and is constantly contributing ideas that enhance the Hamacher Resource Group workplace and culture.