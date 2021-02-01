Notable Women in Human Resources: Jeanne Daniels

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Number of years working in your current industry: 22

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: BAA, Human Resources, Speech Communications/University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Jeanne Daniels has served as Human Resources Director with Milwaukee-based law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. for the past decade and has made a significant impact on the firm’s growth. During that time, the firm has grown from five to 11 offices and expanded from 90 to 200 employees.

Daniels serves as a mentor to the HR coordinator, who began her role right out of school and has grown with the firm. Daniels also conducts all employee exit interviews, analyzing feedback and creating strategies and processes to help improve the firm’s culture.

Daniels manages the firm’s annual benefit-renewal process, which in 2020 resulted in an entire benefit-provider migration. Despite a tough year, this helped the firm remain competitive with benefit package offerings to employees.

She is also part of the committee that oversees the Employee Volunteer Program. Each employee is permitted eight hours of paid time to give back to the community. Daniels approves and administers volunteer hours — more than 1,000 were served by the firm’s employees in the past two years.

2020 presented unique challenges. Daniels was faced with handling rapid change during the COVID-19 crisis on a daily basis. She worked with the firm’s owners on a quick response plan in March and since then has continually pivoted due to changing policies and mandates across three states.