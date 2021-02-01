Notable Women in Human Resources: Sandy Weiland

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Notable Women in Human Resources Number of years working in your current industry: 26

26 Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, WI

Sandy Weiland joined the Kettle Moraine YMCA in October of 2018. Since that time, she has instituted countless standard operating practices, best practices and supervisor training programs. Most importantly, according to chief executive officer Rob Johnson, Weiland has re-imagined recruitment and retention for the organization.

The Kettle Moraine YMCA has always had staffing challenges, but Weiland helped to lead a strategic-plan priority of attracting, developing and engaging a united team of talented full- and part-time professionals dedicated to fulfilling the Y’s mission and strategic plan.

The plan was approved by the volunteer board of directors as one of the three key goals of the organization from 2018-21. Then COVID-19 hit. The Y went from more than 900 employees down to less than 75 from March 17th to April 15th.

The Kettle Moraine YMCA is slowly rebuilding its team and now has 305 active employees. The time and effort that Weiland has put into her job to help inform, support and show the staff the respect they deserved during the temporary and permanent layoffs has been outstanding, Johnson said.

“I cannot imagine where our Y would be without Sandy, and her now-greatly- reduced HR team, handling the layoffs, the rehiring, a second round of layoffs and now slowly recruiting again,” he said.