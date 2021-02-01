Notable Women in Human Resources: Charlotte Hayslett

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 years with current company/firm

Undergrad degree/university: LeMoyne–Owen College

When Charlotte Hayslett of VISIT Milwaukee stepped into the role of director of human resources in early 2019, the organization was in flux. It had lost multiple organizational leaders over the course of a few weeks and was in the process of onboarding a new CEO.

It also was poised to play a major role in the biggest year in its history. 2020 was going to bring the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee.

Hayslett immediately got to work addressing key issues, instituting open-door policies for meetings, addressing problems head on and taking on an active role in reorganizing VISIT Milwauke to best suit employee skillsets. In coordination with the CEO, Hayslett began meeting with employees and leaders to set a new tone of transparency, diversity and empathy.

Hayslett took the reins of VISIT Milwaukee’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and started a staff-led diversity team to host multiple unconscious-bias trainings (led by an outside consultant) for staff.

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Hayslett, now vice president of human resources, looked at the financials to determine which staff positions would be eliminated or reduced, and to institute other cost-saving measures.

“Hayslett handled her responsibilities with grace and empathy, and I have credited her with saving the organization in this time of crisis,” said Kristin Settle, VISIT Milwaukee’s senior director of communications and public affairs.