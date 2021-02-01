Notable Women in Human Resources: Ashley Williams

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Number of years working in your current industry: 3

Number of years with your current company/firm: 3

Undergrad degree/university: Penn Foster

Ashley Williams was one of PartsBadger’s first hires (in 2017), joining as an operations assistant with the goal of expanding her experience in human resources. She Immediately took over the human resources role, overseeing recruitment so a small team of six grew to more than 40 employees. Creating the department from scratch, Williams used academic research to create a modern selection and evaluation process that focused on perfect fit acquisition and retention catering to the needs of millennials and Gen-Z.

With only cursory prior experience in human resources, Williams wasn’t bound by the typical limitations of the status quo, but her new position required daunting amount of research. Williams committed herself to that research and created a hiring and retention system that was bound by the foundations of academic research in motivation. What Williams has accomplished since is truly extraordinary, according to PartsBadger’s CEO, Roy Dietsch

In just three years, Williams has developed a robust, systemized and leading-edge human resources department that not only selects the best people, but develops them professionally, while aligning the resources available through the state and county governments and universities, Dietch said.