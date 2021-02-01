Notable Women in Human Resources: Lindsey Linder

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Number of years working in your current industry: 14

Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: Human Resources/Marquette

Graduate degree/university: Human Resources/Marquette

Since joining the Perlick team as vice president, human resources in 2019, Lindsey Linder has led Milwaukee-based Perlick’s strategic growth efforts, including: becoming an employer of choice that drives attraction and retention of talent, building a culture founded on family values and creation of HR programs that drive organizational excellence and capabilities to support associates in their career progression.

According to one former colleague, “Lindsey is one of the most positive, cheerful and motivating executives I have worked with. She is a phenomenal HR practitioner/HRBP leader as well and stays very current on the major trends in our field. Lindsey was always on top of her game, and no project or initiative dropped when she was the leader.”

Prior to coming to Perlick, a manufacturer of commercial-grade refrigeration, underbar and beverage dispensing equipment, Linder was the chief human resource officer at ASQ. She’s also held positions at Rexnord and Broan-NuTone. Linder received both her bachelor’s and masters’ degrees from Marquette University, where she is an adjunct professor teaching a HR course in the MSHR/MBA program.

In her free time, Linder enjoys running and spending time with her husband and small children. A native of Canada, she is happy to call Milwaukee home.