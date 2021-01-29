Notable Women in Human Resources: Deidre Metzger

Category: Notable Women in Human Resources

Notable Women in Human Resources Number of years working in your current industry: 8

8 Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors of Science/UW-Stevens Point

As the director of human resources for Accelerated Analytical Laboratories, Deidre Metzger, championed the effort to hire more than 300 employees across Wisconsin to aid in the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The massive amount of COVID-19 testing during the pandemic led to exponential growth for the company, which necessitated rapid, creative and out-of-the-box thinking to handle it.

Accelerated Analytical Laboratories and Accelerated Clinical Laboratories both benefit from human resources programs that needed to be rapidly adapted to handle a team of this size.

Metzger implemented programs to streamline the hiring, onboarding and training programs within the organization.

She has worked countless hours both remotely and on-site to ensure the laboratories were sufficiently staffed during the growth. It is not at all uncommon for her to interview candidates nightly, on weekends and even from her car while her children are at basketball practices.

Metzger developed and continues to direct the human resources program at Accelerated Labs while maintaining the marketing program for both companies.

“Deidre was the entire HR department when Accelerated Clinical Laboratories was created in the spring of 2020. While the laboratory was working in becoming functionable, Deidre was focused on recruiting talented staff that would lay a good foundation for the company,” said M. Angeles Baker, laboratory director at Accelerated Clinical Laboratories.