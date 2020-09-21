Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Finance

BizTimes Media recently published its 2020 list of Notable Women in Finance.

The list of 10 women spotlights accomplished financial professionals throughout southeastern Wisconsin. They were nominated for the list by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Women in Finance list.

The list only includes individuals who were nominated and accepted after review by the BizTimes Milwaukee editorial team. To qualify for the list, nominees must be based in southeastern Wisconsin and must be serving in a senior level role in their firm. Other considerations include leadership positions outside of their own organization, significant contributions to advancing workplace equity and acting as a role model or mentor.

The Notable Women in Finance list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Manufacturing, Notable LGBTQ Executives and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

BizTimes Media is currently seeking nominations for its 2020 list of Notable Veteran Executive. Click here to submit a nomination. The deadline is Oct. 9.

Here is the list of the 2020 Notable Women in Finance and links to their profiles: