Notable Women in Finance: Maureen Hansen

Category: Notable Women in Finance

Notable Women in Finance Number of years working in your current industry: 30

30 Number of years with your current company/firm: 19

19 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point - Bachelor of Business Administration

Maureen Hansen has more than three decades of experience in the finance industry. In 2019 she was named president of Madison-based SVA Wealth Management after 18 years with the firm.

SVA Wealth Management also has offices in Milwaukee and Appleton. In her first year as president, Hansen lead the business through a brand relaunch, addressed technology needs and system upgrades, streamlined operational efficiency by implementing new processes throughout the firm, helped maintain over 98.6% client retention across the firm, which has almost $3 billion in assets under management – all while directly managing over $260 million in client relationships.

“She is a hands-on leader, but delegates and empowers her staff,” said Bonnie Bailey, business development project manager at SVA Wealth Management. “Maureen participates and strongly encourages her female staff to participate in SVA’s Women in Business program, providing education and support for our future business leaders. Maureen creates an environment of open communication and enables staff to lead company goals, creating a true team environment.”

As a wealth manager, Hansen works a lot with clients going through divorce. According to Bailey, she brings a depth of experience and empathy during a challenging time in her clients’ lives.

“Maureen led her team seamlessly through the COVID-19 pandemic with remote working options and newly created zoom check-ins,” said Bailey.

Hansen is also a seven-time recipient of the Five Star Wealth Managers Award.

When not in the office, Hansen is heavily involved in the community. She is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee and a volunteer for Milwaukee Irish Festival.