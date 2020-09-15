Notable Women in Finance: Tammie Miller

Category: Notable Women in Finance

20 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

Tammie Miller, managing director at Milwaukee-based TKO Miller, has more than 25 years of investment banking experience with an extensive background in health care, business process outsourcing, manufacturing, industrial services, and food ingredients. Prior to forming TKO Miller, she was a managing director at Grace Matthews where she was responsible for managing transactions in a variety of industries. Miller particularly enjoys working with family- and founder-owned businesses.

Miller’s operating background developed when she acquired eight companies to create Innovative Resource Group as part of Cobalt Corporation (Formerly Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin). She served as senior vice president of operations at Innovative Resource Group (now APS Healthcare), where she oversaw 400 employees and was responsible for $50 million in revenues.

Her prior investment banking experience includes positions at Alex. Brown & Sons, First National Bank of Chicago, Kidder Peabody, and Lehman Brothers.

Miller is a chartered financial analyst and holds a bachelor’s degree, with high honors, in Latin American studies, as well as an MBA with an emphasis in finance, both from The University of Chicago. She lives with her husband and is mother to six children.

As managing director, Miller successfully designed and managed the move to TKO Miller’s new office in November 2019. The new office space has individual offices combined with ample collaboration space and a new in-house podcast studio, which was specifically designed to promote the work culture of TKO Miller. She continues to develop new market strategies for TKO Miller including frequent blogging, website development, newsletters, and most recently, a podcast entitled “Deal Team Six.”