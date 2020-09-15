Notable Women in Finance: Lori Hoch

Former principal and chief operating officer, Cortina Asset Management (acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. in 2019)

Category: Notable Women in Finance

Notable Women in Finance Number of years working in your current industry: 18

18 Number of years with your current company/firm: 19

19 Undergrad degree/university: University of Arizona (Political Science/Finance)

University of Arizona (Political Science/Finance) Graduate degree/university: USC Gould School of Law (JD)

In 2019, Lori Hoch, principal and chief operating officer, helped steer Milwaukee-based Cortina Asset Management, an institutional investment management firm with $3 billion of assets, through a successful acquisition deal.

Together, with the firm’s founding principals John Potter, Tom Eck and Brian Bies, she helped complete an acquisition by New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. for approximately $45 million.

Founded in 2004, Cortina was an independent firm focused on small cap portfolio management for public and private companies and high net worth individuals.

Hoch graduated first in her class from the University of Southern California law school. She worked at two of Milwaukee’s biggest law firms, then became in-house counsel for the trust department of Wisconsin’s largest bank.

She joined Cortina Asset Management in 2004 as principal, general counsel and chief operating officer.

She managed the day-to-day operations of the business and also oversaw all legal, compliance and regulatory functions and managed all relationships with outside counsel and regulators.

She frequently shared her knowledge and expertise as a speaker at industry conferences and events and also served on the company’s board of directors.

Silvercrest Asset Management is an independent, employee-owned registered investment advisor established in 2002. It has about $19 billion in assets under management for family and select institutional clients. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Milwaukee.