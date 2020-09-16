Notable Women in Finance: Mary T. Allmon

Category: Notable Women in Finance

Notable Women in Finance Number of years working in your current industry: 19

19 Number of years with your current company/firm: 15

15 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University

For more than 15 years, Mary T. Allmon, partner and portfolio manager, has been a decision maker at Milwaukee-based Marietta Investment Partners. She currently manages approximately 36% of the company’s assets under management. She also serves as lead portfolio manager of the Marietta International Equity Strategy, and is also responsible for the research and development of the Marietta Economic and Financial Market Outlook — a blog published quarterly for clients.

“Mary believes strongly that commitment to career must be marked by commitment to the community,” said Charles Evans, partner and director of Marietta Investment Partners.

Allmon actively gives back to Milwaukee assisting several social, education, and arts initiatives.

In 2019, the company launched an internship program to help mentor and foster future talent in the investment management industry. Allmon supervises this program and mentors students at James Madison High School.

She also plays an active role in several organizations including Tempo Milwaukee’s Emerging Women Leaders Initiative – chairing the Tempo Milwaukee Emerging Women Leader Events Committee in 2018 and 2019. As event chair she planned a successful and profitable leadership days event for the organization with more than 150 attendees. Additionally, she serves as a board member for Malaika Early Learning Center and on the finance committee for Pearls for Teen Girls.