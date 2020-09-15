Notable Women in Finance: Julie Korth

Category: Notable Women in Finance

Number of years working in your current industry: 18

Number of years with your current company/firm: 18

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Human Resources/ University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

For 18 years, Julie Korth has served in various roles for Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply. Five years ago, she was named chief financial officer of the company which operates eight locations throughout Wisconsin.

Drexel Building Supply is a leading provider of building materials and services to professional contractors and homeowners throughout Wisconsin.

Since 1985, Drexel, which is family-owned, has remained committed to providing quality products and services.

Korth leads a team of more than 15 finance individuals and continues to position the company for growth.

In 2020, Korth led the company in forming an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. It allows employees to be a part of a tax-qualified retirement plan that invests primarily in Drexel stock.

In May, she oversaw the finances of the company’s acquisition of the Blenker Companies, Inc., an Amherst, Wisconsin-based builder.

Nearly 98% of the company’s sales are to professional contractors, remodelers, and builders.

“Julie is a woman of many talents and expertise,” said Caitlin Stoll, human resources leader at Drexel Building Supply.

That’s exemplified in her work and in her personal life. Last year, Korth presented as part of a panel for the Women in the Lumber Industry at the LMB Strategies Conference in Austin, Texas where she shared her knowledge and expertise with attendees from all over the country.

She is a member of FEI of Northeastern Wisconsin and also volunteers as the treasurer at Holy Trinity School and St. Michael’s Church in Kewaskum. Korth currently resides in Kewaskum with her husband and three small children.